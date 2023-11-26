Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

Annapurna Soni talks about her experience of working in the YRF series The Railway Men, talks about her role in the series.

Annapurna Soni is best known for her roles in Delhi Crime 2, Chhapaak, Rangbaaz, and Sunflower, is currently seen in the Netflix series The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, R Madhavan, and Divyenndu.

The series is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by YRF and Annuparna Soni plays the character of Shazia inspired by the real-life woman who lost his husband in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the actress shared her experience on working in The Railway Men, who called her character the most difficult to date for her.

Talking about her experience of working in The Railway Men, the actress said, “It was lovely, it was brilliant! I've worked with such talented people and was a part of such a big series which was a major part of our history. I've heard various stories about this tragedy since my childhood and I've heard that its effects exist till now.”

Talking about her character, Shazia, the actress said, “Out of all the characters I've played this one was the most difficult yet a different one because it's just the opposite of my personal character which is actually portraying an introvert girl and secondly it was of the time when I wasn't even born and for the character to be understood properly we need to first understand the time because people's behaviour and thoughts change with time.” She added, “Also It's a muslim character which also makes it different for me and to understand the mind state of the character was unique to me.”

Annapurna Soni further revealed how she prepared for the character and said, “I read the news, photos and saw various internet videos of the people who suffered from this tragedy which helped me understand the importance of the character. I saw the interviews of famous actors to know how to learn the body language of any character and after 2-3 days of going to the set I could feel that Shazia had finally arrived.”

The Railway Men The Railway Men tells the story of three railway employees played by Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, and R Madhavan, who find their paths inter-connected by fate on the night of December 1, 1984, when Bhopal’s Union Carbide factory leaked tons of lethal methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas. The series has been receiving immense love from the audience since its release and is available to watch on Netflix.

