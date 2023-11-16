Headlines

Mohammed Shami’s miraculous bowling decoded, Shoaib Akhtar explains magic behind match winning spells

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail reveals why he isn't worried about Chernobyl comparisons | Exclusive

Virat Kohli, Shami’s performances back Disney+ Hotstar’s Rs 24789 crore bet, sets new record of.....

'Sloppy Effort': Rohit Sharma’s self criticism despite India’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 final entry

The Role That Changed My Life: Kay Kay Menon recalls Sarkar making him known, says 'I no longer had to introduce myself'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohammed Shami’s miraculous bowling decoded, Shoaib Akhtar explains magic behind match winning spells

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail reveals why he isn't worried about Chernobyl comparisons | Exclusive

Virat Kohli, Shami’s performances back Disney+ Hotstar’s Rs 24789 crore bet, sets new record of.....

First jobs of the worlds richest people

8 Animals with venomous saliva

AI imagines Game of Thrones characters in woollen clothes as 'winter is coming'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail reveals why he isn't worried about Chernobyl comparisons | Exclusive

The Role That Changed My Life: Kay Kay Menon recalls Sarkar making him known, says 'I no longer had to introduce myself'

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail reveals why he isn't worried about Chernobyl comparisons | Exclusive

The Railway Men director Shiv Rawail talks about how he and his team brought the Bhopal gas tragedy on screen with utmost sensitivity and addresses comparisons with Chernobyl.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Netflix’s upcoming series The Railway Men is a harrowing true story of a few Indian Railway employees who saved hundreds of lives in the aftermath of the Bhopal gas tragedy. The show, which is set to premiere this week, has intrigued viewers with its trailer, with many comparing its tone to HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama Chernobyl. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the show’s director Shiv Rawail talks about the show, handling it sensitively, and why Chernobyl comparisons do’t bother him.

Shiv Rawail says he chose to make this story because it is something the world needs to see. “In a topic like this, it is hard to film. It is gut-wrenching, it really disturbs you. These stories were done because though we all know what happened, they need to be taken to the world. You need to have a take on these stories, a perspective on them. That’s what Railway Men is. During one of the darkest nights of Indian history, we are telling you a story of hope. It’s a story about human spirit, compassion, and the human spirit,” says the filmmaker.

But how does one take stories from a grave tragedy, the world’s worst industrial disaster that killed 20,000 people, and make something engaging out of it. Rawail responds, “That comes down to two things. First is the intention and second is the aesthetics. You do this as a balance of these two. The intention is the reason you are doing this. Our intention is very clean. It is not to unnecessary dramatise things. Then the aesthetics. I take pride in saying that we work with the best crews out there, who put all this on screen. We believe that we need to keep the audience engaged but not sensationalise things. There are two really important sets of people we need to think about – the actual Railway employees, and the survivors and families of the Bhopal gas leaks. We have to be sensitive towards them.”

The Bhopal gas tragedy has often been referred to as ‘India’s Chernobyl’ in the West, which is ironic since the Bhopal tragedy took place two years before the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. But there are similarities between the two. In Bhopal, a gas leak from a chemical factory killed thousands while in Chernobyl, a nuclear reactor blast rendered the area uninhabitable for years, killing hundreds. Chernobyl, the HBO series recounting the horrors, has been praised worldwide. It is natural that The Railway Men will be compared to it. Not that it bothers the director though. Shiv Rawail says, “Chernobyl is a fantastic series. I loved it. But The Railway men isn’t that. There is a reason it’s not called Bhopal or Bhopal Gas Tragedy. It is called The Railway Men because it is about them. Chernobyl is an investigation of the disaster itself and the aftermath. While our series does not explore that. Even if there is a comparison, when people watch the show, they will realise there is nothing to compare. They are two very different perspectives on very different disasters.”

The Railway Men stars Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan, supported by a big ensemble cast. The four-part limited series begins streaming on Netflix from November 18.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC in 1970, resigned as IAS officer after 22 years due to...

Tiger 3 post credits scene: How that MCU-like scene with surprise cameo perfectly sets up Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2

Abdul Razzaq issues public apology following controversial remark on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

DNA TV Show: Is Rs 19 crore smog tower in Delhi effective in tackling air pollution? Know how it works

Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals take refuge in Mizoram as fresh violence erupts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan stuns fans in three-piece lehenga, poses with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh for Dhanteras

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE