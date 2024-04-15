Twitter
'Shakal dekhi hai': Anjum Batra talks about his journey from Dev D to Amar Singh Chamkila, recalls initial struggle

Before starring in Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila as Kesar Singh Tikki, Anjum Batra has worked in films '83, Jersey, Namastey England, and featured in several TV commercials and episodes of Crime Patrol.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 06:23 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Anjum Batra- A still from Amar Singh Chamkila (Image source: File photo)
Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial, musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila has impressed moviegoers and critics. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh (who plays the titular role of the late singer), and Parineeti Chopra (who plays Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur), Anjum Batra has earned praise for his supporting role. In Ali's film, Anjum plays the role of Kesar Singh Tikki, Chamkila's closest confidant and band member. 

Soon after the release, Anjum joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction and shares the response he's enjoying for his performance, "My hometown is so happy. My parents are proud of my performance. My family is my biggest support, but also my biggest critic. When they praised my act, I feel like I fared reasonably well." 

Hailing from the Zamindar family in Abohar, Punjab, Ajum has been active in films and television for 15 years. The actor got his first big break in Anurag Kashyap's Dev D (2009). Recalling his early days, Anjum says, "In these 15 years there have been ups and downs, but we can never succeed if we get afraid of hurdles. I have a Bhangra background, so we never learned to look down. Sadah chardikala vich rehna hai. My journey could be slow, as I'm taking one step at a time, but I'm enjoying my journey, and not desiring for destination." 

Anjum talks about his first paycheck, and asserts, "I have framed my first paycheck that has Anurag Kashyap's signature and kept in Chandigarh. I got Rs 35,000 for Dev D, and I've kept the memory alive by framing the cheque." Anjum further adds after receiving the amount, he felt like the king of his village. "When I signed Dev D, I was still studying. So for a few months, maine kisi ko kuch samjha hi nahi. I lived like a king (laughs)." 

To attend Dev D's premiere Anjum travelled to Mumbai, and since then he started looking for more opportunities. After Dev D, Anjunm was seen in Luv Shuv Te Chiken Khurana, followed by Crime Patrol. Anjum has worked with the biggest of stars, including, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor (in Jersey), Ranveer Singh (in '83), and Arjun Kapoor (in Namastey England).

Since childhood, Anjum was inclined to act. When he took up a Master's Degree in Acting from Panjab University, Chandigarh, there were seniors such as veteran actors Anupam Kher, Kiron Kher, and Yashpal Sharma who would motivate him. And some naysayers would try to demoralise him. Speaking about the negative reactions he received, "We do encounter people who demotivate you. But I've always kept a safe distance from them. I remember someone saying, 'Bombay mein kya actors ki kami hai? Ek aur chal pada?" I've also overheard someone saying, 'Yeh banega actor, shakal dekhi hai?' Thankfully, we have come above looks, and content is now story, character-driven." Apart from Amar Singh Chamkila, Anjum also earned applause for his performance in the series Mamla Legal Hai. Both titles are streaming on Netflix.

