Animal star Triptii Dimri, rumoured ex of Anushka Sharma's brother, just made this big statement about Virat Kohli

Animal star Triptii Dimri, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma, named Virat Kohli her favorite cricketer 'without a doubt'.

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal is doing exceptionally well and has broken many box office records within a week of its release. Triptii Dimri’s intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in the film starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor grabbed everyone’s attention.

She has been declared as the national crush of the country. Media reports stating that she was in a rumoured relationship with Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma is also going viral. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, she named Virat Kohli her favourite cricketer. While speaking to ETimes, on being asked about her favourite cricketer, he said it is Virat Kohli without a doubt.

Despite earning praise as the national crush for her performance, Triptii mentioned that her bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor caught her parents off guard. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she disclosed that it took them some time to digest and process those moments from the movie.

He said, “My parents got a little taken aback. (They said) ‘We have never seen something like this in films and you have done it.’ It took them time to get over that scene. They were very sweet to me though. They were like, ‘You shouldn’t have done that but it’s okay. As parents, we will obviously feel this.’”

“I told them I am not doing anything wrong. It’s my job and as long as I am comfortable and safe, I don’t see any problem in that. I am an actor and I have to be 100 percent honest with the character that I play and I did that,” she added.

“Luckily, in my case, I’ve been dealing with whether I was doing the rape scene in Bulbull (her 2020 Netflix film) or this one, they kept asking me if I am okay. They also ensured that there were no more than five people, including the director, the DOP, and the actors during the scene. Nobody else was allowed on set, all the monitors were shut, and they were like, ‘this is the scene we are doing. If at any point you feel you’re uncomfortable, let us know. We’ll go at your pace,” said Triptii.