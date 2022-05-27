Anek box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film expects to have dull opening day of Rs 3 crore

Anek

Ayushmann Khurrana's starrer Anek has opened at the box office with much admiration, but sadly, the early estimate of the Friday collection is showing signs of danger. Anubhav Sinha's directorial got a mixed reception from critics and the masses, and this has certainly affected the box office collection.

Many trade analysts have pointed out that the film is a little slow, convoluted, and scattered in places. Talking about the early estimates then experts have shared that the film will earn around Rs 3 crores on its first day. Even before the release, Rohit Jaiswal tweeted that "#Anek all set to open under 3cr, film is getting less screens & shows." Now, he tweeted that many shows of Anek will be transferred to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

⭐️ #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Week 1 = ₹93cr



⭐️ #BB2 all set to remain top choice will defeat new release by massive margin



⭐️ #KartikAaryan Magic continues, exhibitors across country favouring BB2 over #Anek



⭐️ #Anek all set to open under ₹3cr, film is getting less screens & shows — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 26, 2022

Many shows of #Anek will be transferred to #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 from tomorrow…. — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) May 27, 2022

Even Himesh Mankad tweeted that the film opened on a dull note, "It's a dull start at the box office for #Anek."

It's a dull start at the box office for #Anek — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) May 27, 2022

The self-proclaimed critic mocked Anek's box office collection and tweeted, "Today released #Anek has got Earthshattering opening of 3 to 5% all over India. Means it’s a disaster by very first show only. People are having #Anek reasons to note waste their time and watch this film."

Today released #Anek has got Earthshattering opening of 3 to 5% all over India. Means it’s a disaster by very first show only. People are having #Anek reasons to note waste their time and watch this film. May 27, 2022

If you look back at Ayushmann's filmography, then Anek is expected to open less than his previous film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The 2021 film opened with Rs 3.75 crores on Friday and collected around Rs 14 crores at 1st weekend. Now let's see how Anek will perform on its first weekend.

Recently, during an exclusive chat with DNA, Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichüsa opened up on the same and shared what it takes to be an Indian. When asked what it takes to be an Indian, Ayushmann told DNA in an exclusive interaction, "You become an Indian when you respect everyone around you irrespective of their language, ethnicity, religion. Together...as united we are all Indians. Our diversity is our biggest strength and weakness. It is upon us how we take it. If we make this (diversity) our strength instead of weakness, then we are a true 'Indian'." Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa in the lead, Anek is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The film was released on May 27, 2022.