Ananya Panday opens up on her bond with Siddhant Chaturvedi, says they are like ‘Tom and Jerry’

In the newly released and much-talked-about film ‘Gehraiyaan’, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The two young actors will reunite in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. Ananya talked about her connection with the 'Gully Boy' star and whether she's excited to work with him again in a recent interview with a news agency.

In a conversation with ETimes, Ananya talked about her experience of working with Siddhant, and revealed the nicknames she has for both of them.

She described it as 'amazing.' She and Sid are great pals. She refers to them as Tom and Jerry since they frequently quarrel. They do, however, have a great deal of love for each other. He's a fantastic actor, and there's so much she could learn from him. She believes that their close friendship contributes to the chemistry in the scenes. She'll be back on set with him for one more project, and she's looking forward to it.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ stars Ananya and Siddhant, as well as Adarsh Gourav, who is known for his role in ‘The White Tiger’. The film, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, is now in production.



Ananya Panday stole the show at Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta's birthday event in Mumbai, which was hosted by Karan Johar. The gala, which was attended by the stars of the industry, had a golden-black theme. Ananya Panday arrived in a sizzling hot costume that turned heads.

Ananya Panday wore a sheer embroidered black dress to the occasion and made quite a style statement with her sartorial choice.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, and Aryan Khan were among the celebrities that attended Apoorva's birthday event.

The theme of Apoorva's birthday event was planned by noted set designer Amrita Mahal, who is famed for designing the sets of major Dharma films, including 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Brahmastra.' Not only that, but at the glitzy location, legendary DJ Khushi and his band Ibiza Monkey Business performed live.