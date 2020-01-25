An artist unconcerned with image, public perception & box office: Anupama Chopra is all praises for Saif Ali Khan

There has been a new fondness not only among the audiences but in the film fraternity as well as critics about the current career graph of Saif Ali Khan.

The actor was recently wildly appreciated for his role as Uday Bhan Singh in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead roles. Saif's performance is the film was so refreshing and loved that audiences and film critics even thought that he was better than Ajay in the film in which he played the main antagonist.

In a written piece for a publication, film critic Anupama Sharma also showered praises on Saif and said that he is the only Khan, currently, who is having the most fun with his work.

"You can see the glee in his delicious rendition of the psychopath Udaybhan in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He hungrily chews on crocodile meat and lustily inhales the scent of a woman he has kidnapped but whom he won’t rape because he wants her love — he’s sensitive like that."

"Saif’s choices reveal an actor unafraid of outcomes. He is an artist unconcerned with image, public perception and, most importantly, box office. There is no longer any pressure on him to deliver an opening — Chef (2017) opened to a little over Rs 1 crore; Lal Kaptaan (2019) did even worse, with around Rs 50 lakh. He is an A-list star without bottom line commitments, which clearly has been incredibly liberating creatively," Anupama added.