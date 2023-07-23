Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Headlines

Amy Jackson was seen posing with her boyfriend Ed Westwick in Mumbai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

Hollywood actress Amy Jackson, who is currently enjoying in Mumbai with her boyfriend and actor Ed Westwick, was seen posing for paps on Sunday. The video of her is now going viral on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “Amy Jackson with her lovely boyfriend papped at a restaurant.” However, what caught everyone’s attention was her outfit. Some even compared her outfit with Urfi Javed. One of them wrote, “Bra to pehen leti didi s**la lagta h ye bhi ab fashion h ye sab bina bra k nikal leti hai.”

The second one said, “Amy's styling is weird recently.” The third one said, “Chi.! What sort of dress sense they have. Urfi is way better then.” The fourth one said, “nipple dikhane ka bhi fashion nikal Gaya kya ab.” The fifth one said, “Uff to hell with these shitty,vulgar ppl.” The sixth one said, “ye kya dress up h yr this is Indian.... Kuch to limit honi chaiye.” The seventh one said, “celeb under garments nahi pehante kya.”

As Ed Westwick landed at Mumbai airport, he was seen greeting the paparazzi with ‘Namaste India.” Amy Jackson who is a mother to 4-year-old Andrea Panayiotou is in a steady relationship with Ed Westwick. The couple made their first public appearance at as a couple at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2022. They made their relationship official in 2022.

Ed Westwick made his film debut with the 2006 film Children of Men. He then went on to star in films like Breaking and Entering, Son of Rambow, S. Darko, Chalet Girl, J. Edgar, Romeo & Juliet, Bone in the Throat, Freaks of Nature, Billionaire Ransom, and many more. The actor is popularly known for playing playboy Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. The show also starred Blake Lively, and Leighton Meester. 

Amy Jackson has been a part of one of India’s most expensive films 2.0 wherein she essayed the role of Nila. The actress has also featured in several Bollywood films like Singh is Bling, Ekk Deewana Tha etc.

