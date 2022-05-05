Amitabh Bachchan shares teaser of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad song She's On Fire, deletes post later

Amitabh Bachchan-Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut launched the first song titled She's On Fire from her upcoming action film Dhaakad at the biggest single screen theatre Raj Mandir in Jaipur on Thursday, May 5. The video features Kangana, Arjun Rampal, and Badshah who has also composed and written the song along with singing it with Nikhita Gandhi.

However, apart from the song launch, what also became the news was Amitabh Bachchan sharing the song teaser on his Instagram and quickly deleting it later. While sharing the clip, Bachchan had wished good luck to the team as he wrote, "All good wishes" and added a thumbs-up emoji.

Amitabh added the hashtags of the film's star cast including Kangana, Arjun, Divya Dutta, and Sharib Hashmi, and the production houses Zee Studios and Soham Rockstar Entertainment in his post. The reason behind his deleting the Instagram post is not known yet. Here's the screenshot of the same.







Coming to She's On Fire, the song was unveiled by veteran film distributor Raj Bansal at an event where 25 bikes were deployed to announce the arrival of the film's star cast. Keeping with the theme of high-octane action in mind, the event was designed to highlight the film's much-talked-about action choreography.



Dishing out details of the song, Kangana Ranaut said to IANS, "It's a song which has some great beats and highlights what Agent Agni is all about. The fire within her to destroy her enemies is very strong and the song captures her never-say-die attitude and undying spirit beautifully. We have experimented with costumes, hair and makeup and tried to do something unusual and different. I hope the song is loved by all."

Dhaakad releases in cinemas on May 20 and will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2