Eid Mubarak 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, others wish fans on Eid-ul-Fitr

File photos

India is celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, May 3. The festival marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan and falls on the first day of the tenth month Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. Various Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Abhishek Bachchan, and others took to their social media handles to wish their fans, Eid Mubarak.

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently hosting the captive reality show Lock Upp and is also gearing up for the release of her next Dhaakad, took to her Instagram Stories and dropped a greeting photo with Eid Mubarak written on it.





Amitabh Bachchan, whose latest film Runway 34 released in theatres on April 29 to positive word-of-mouth, took to his Twitter account and greeted his fans with a photo greeting and wrote, "Eid Mubarak !!"

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

Raveena Tandon, who is basking is the success of the global blockbuster KGF Chapter 2, had shared a photo on her Instagram account in which the Mohra actress can be seen wishing Eid Mubarak to her followers.

Shahid Kapoor, whose recent release was an emotional sports drama Jersey co-starring Mrunal Thakur, shared a greeting picture on his Instagram Stories that read, "Eid Mubarak Love, light, peace to all".







Abhishek Bachchan, whose latest release Dasvi premiered on the OTT giant Netflix, shared a wonderful hand-drawn colourful picture in which his avatar can be seen giving hug to another person, and he wrote, "#EidMubarak" along with the photo.

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who recently headlined the Netflix thriller series The Fame Game, took to her Twitter account and wrote, "#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating! May this auspicious occasion bring prosperity to all! #Eid #EidUlFitr #Festival".

Here's wishing everyone, Eid Mubarak!