Eid Mubarak 2022: Devotees offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid as India celebrates Eid

When Shawaal, the tenth Islamic month, begins, Muslims around will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the completion of the month-long fasting practiced by Muslims during Ramzan, was marked by the sighting of the crescent moon in India on Monday (May 2). Muslims celebrate Eid by wearing new garments and wishing each other "Eid Mubarak" (Happy Eid). Sewiyan, biryani, and kebab are popular entrée among Muslim homes and social groups of all types.

Take a look at some of the festivities that took place around the nation on early Tuesday morning.