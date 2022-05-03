Eid Mubarak 2022: Devotees offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid as India celebrates Eid

When Shawaal, the tenth Islamic month, begins, Muslims around will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid.
Eid-ul-Fitr, the completion of the month-long fasting practiced by Muslims during Ramzan, was marked by the sighting of the crescent moon in India on Monday (May 2). Muslims celebrate Eid by wearing new garments and wishing each other "Eid Mubarak" (Happy Eid). Sewiyan, biryani, and kebab are popular entrée among Muslim homes and social groups of all types.
Take a look at some of the festivities that took place around the nation on early Tuesday morning.
1. Devotees gathering at Jama Masjid
Muslim devotees congregated in Delhi's Jama Masjid in Delhi to offer their prayers at the conclusion of Ramadan
2. Devotees flock to Jama Masjid after 2 years
Muslim worshipers gathered in large numbers at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Tuesday to commemorate Eid-Ul-Fitr for the first time in almost two years due to the pandemic.
3. Significance of Delhi's Jama Masjid
Jama Masjid was built between 1650 and 1656 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and is one of the most prominent places of prayer for Indian Muslims.
4. Muslim devotees offer their prayers
After Offering their, Muslim devotees congratulated each other by saying "Eid Mubarak" which translate to Happy Eid.
5. Eid-ul-Fitr observed as national holiday
6. Muslim devotee leave after prayers
At the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Muslim worshipers depart after giving a special morning prayer to mark the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.