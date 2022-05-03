Search icon
Eid Mubarak 2022: Devotees offer namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid as India celebrates Eid

When Shawaal, the tenth Islamic month, begins, Muslims around will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  May 03, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr, the completion of the month-long fasting practiced by Muslims during Ramzan, was marked by the sighting of the crescent moon in India on Monday (May 2). Muslims celebrate Eid by wearing new garments and wishing each other "Eid Mubarak" (Happy Eid). Sewiyan, biryani, and kebab are popular entrée among Muslim homes and social groups of all types.

Take a look at some of the festivities that took place around the nation on early Tuesday morning.

Devotees gathering at Jama Masjid

Devotees gathering at Jama Masjid


Muslim devotees congregated in Delhi's Jama Masjid in Delhi to offer their prayers at the conclusion of Ramadan

Devotees flock to Jama Masjid after 2 years

Devotees flock to Jama Masjid after 2 years


Muslim worshipers gathered in large numbers at Delhi's Jama Masjid on Tuesday to commemorate Eid-Ul-Fitr for the first time in almost two years due to the pandemic.

Significance of Delhi's Jama Masjid

Significance of Delhi's Jama Masjid


Jama Masjid was built between 1650 and 1656 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and is one of the most prominent places of prayer for Indian Muslims.

Muslim devotees offer their prayers

Muslim devotees offer their prayers


After Offering their, Muslim devotees congratulated each other by saying "Eid Mubarak" which translate to Happy Eid.

Eid-ul-Fitr observed as national holiday

Eid-ul-Fitr observed as national holiday


Government offices and public institutions will be closed on this day since it is a national holiday to commemorate the event.

Muslim devotee leave after prayers

Muslim devotee leave after prayers


At the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Muslim worshipers depart after giving a special morning prayer to mark the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

