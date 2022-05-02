Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: From Arziyan to Kun Faya Kun, songs to celebrate the festival

As the nation gets ready to celebrate Eid on May 3, here is a list of songs you must listen to celebrate the festival.
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on May 3. The tenth month in the Islamic calendar is Shawwal and the first day of this month is celebrated as the Eid-ul-Fitr around the world. When there are festivities, music cannot be left behind. And hence, here are some wonderful songs that you must tune into to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. (All images: YouTube stills)
Eid Mubarak!
1. Arziyan
Arziyan perfectly captures the essence of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Delhi 6 - one doesn't need to look for the Almighty outside, it resides in every human being. It is essentially a call out to all the people to love others and get rid of the 'Kaala Bandar' within themselves.
2. Kun Faya Kun
Kun Faya Kun, literally meaning 'Be and It Is', is six and a half minutes of pure bliss. A. R. Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, and Irshad Kamil collaborated to give us this heavenly track perfect for the Eid celebration. The Rockstar album is often listed among the best albums Bollywood has ever produced.
3. Noor-e-Khuda
Noor-e-Khuda from Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan is another beautiful addition to the list. Sung by Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan, and Shreya Ghoshal, your Eid playlist cannot be complete without adding this track composed by the musical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
4. Tajdar-e-Haram
Tajdar-e-Haram (literal: O King of the Holy Sanctuary), is a chant to God to lend a helping hand to the people in the days of desperation & suffering. This Atif Aslam rendition from the eighth season of Pakistan's music series Coke Studio is among the finest recreation of this qawwali.
5. Yoon Shabnami
Yoon Shabnami from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya is the perfect romantic track for the Eid festival. Composed by Monty Sharma and sung by Parthiv Gohil, the song featured on Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor in their debut Bollywood appearances is pleasing to the ears.