Maidaan director Amit Sharma opens up on Ajay Devgn-starrer’s comparison with SRK’s Chak De! India: ‘The struggle is…'

Maidaan director says Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is not similar to Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India.

After impressing everyone with his performance in Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming sports biopic Maidaan. However, since the release of the trailer, the movie has been compared with Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India. Now, the director of the film Amit Sharma has opened up on the same.

In an interview with India Today, Amit Sharma talked about how Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is not similar to Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India said, "As soon as a sports film arrives, people compare these films because of the story of a coach and players. Even before watching the film, people assume that it's a similar film. There are no similarities between these films, except maybe 22 players are running after one ball on the field. The story is different, the struggle is different. This is also not a sports biopic, it's the journey of Abdul Rahim. Maidaan is about his emotional journey. Football is just the medium."

Amit Sharma also opened up on the challenges of making the sports drama and said, "Challenges are always good, as one would get bored making the same films. The most important thing is that audiences will finally get to know about this man. They need to know what he's done for the country. There is no jingoism, but just his utmost love for India and football. Also, I always wanted to do a biopic and a sports film. This gave me the opportunity to do both, and that was a treat."

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao, and revolves around the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach in India between 1952 and 1962. The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024.

