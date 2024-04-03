Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan has this connection with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, writer Aamil Keeyan Khan reveals

Writer Aamil Keeyan Khan smartly used the titles of Ajay Devgn's films in his birthday wish for the actor, who turned 55 on April 2.

Ajay Devgn celebrated his 55th birthday on April 2. Several Bollywood celebs including his wife Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Sidharth Malhotra among others wished the National Award-winning actor on his special occasion. But, Devgn received a special wish from the writer Aamil Keeyan Khan.

Aamil Keeyan Khan, who was written Ajay's last few films including Drishyam 2, Bholaa, Runway 34, and Shaitaan, penned a long heartfelt wish for the actor. He smartly used the titles of the actor's most illustrious films in his lengthy wish, and also revealed that he paid tribute to his character of Vanraj in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam by using the same character name in Shaitaan.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Aamil wrote, "Happy birthday to the OG of swagger on screen @ajaydevgn. I think that iconic image of you towering over two bikes at the same time as you enter into the frame could have very well been a declaration of the path you were going to take. Standing tall with your feet firmly planted in each genre. They said you wouldn’t work as a star. You gave them Phool aur Kaante. When it was cool for leading men to shout from their terraces about their love, you showed how loud an impact a silent lover could have as Vanraj in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (a name I deliberately chose in Shaitaan as a silent tribute)."

"They said you didn’t have comic timing. Your audiences laughed their way to the theatres and your producers laughed their way to the banks with the biggest comedy franchise of India, Golmaal. They said you’re too flamboyant a personality to play a common man. You hid all the flamboyance and stardom along with Sams dead body in Drishyam to play Vijay Salgaonkar. 2nd October has never been the same in India again. When it rained blockbusters on you, you chose a Raincoat. You showed your strength as an actor through a Zakhm. In the same year, you did Legend of Bhagat Singh and Company...two characters that couldn’t be further apart. For every Sultan Mirza, there is an Omkara. For every Singham, there is a Gangaajal", he added.

Concluding his message, Khan wished Ajay Devgn success for his upcoming films this year as he wrote, "This is your year. The Maidaan’s all yours to shine. Auro mein koi dum nahin. May the Singham in you Raid and smash all the box office records. Tod Fod. Aapko toh Shaitaan bhi Dua mein yaad rakhta hai. Much love, Aamil."

After Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahaan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Raid 2 this year.

