Amid Raj Kundra's arrest, old video of Kapil Sharma asking Shilpa Shetty's husband about his income is going VIRAL

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested entrepreneur Raj Kundra -- the husband of Bollywood actor and reality TV show judge Shilpa Shetty -- for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications.

The Mumbai Police informed that its Property Cell of Crime Branch has so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

"We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement.

Amid Raj Kundra's arrest, a video of comedian and talk-show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' host Kapil Sharma asking questions to Raj about his income, has been going viral on the internet.

In the video, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her sister Shamita Shetty are guests on Kapil's show and he is seen asking the businessman how does he make so much money without doing anything. Kapil refers to Raj Kundra often being snapped partying, playing a football match with film stars, taking his wife shopping and doing leisurely activities, questioning him about how does he find time to work amid all the other activities that he does?

All three -- Raj, Shilpa and Shamita, laugh it off. However, Shilpa later pitches in and says her husband works really hard, and sometimes for hours at a stretch.

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार. Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

As for Raj's arrest on Monday, the case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. The cyber police had registered a case under sections 292 of IPC, sections 67, 67A of Information Technology and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Rules 3 and 4. Maharashtra Cyber ​​had arrested several people last year, some of whom were found to have links with Raj Kundra.

However, Raj had rubbished the allegations and sought anticipatory bail in June in the case based on a complaint that alleged that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as a part of their web series.

Raj had denied having any links to the alleged porn apps case citing that he had exited from the start-up. He had also submitted the documents of his investments and exit formalities to the police.

Earlier, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor had recorded a statement in the soft porn case on March 26.

Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey too had recorded statements with the Maharasthra Cyber Cell in which they had said Raj Kundra was the one who brought them to the adult industry. Sherlyn was paid Rs 30 lakh for each project and so far, she had done about 15 to 20 projects for Raj Kundra.