'It was heartbreaking': When Raj Kundra's sister opened up on his allegations against ex-wife Kavita

raj kundra-shilpa shetty

Businessman Raj Kundra and Bollywood actor-turned-reality TV judge Shilpa Shetty tied the knot in 2009 after the former divorce from his first wife Kavita.

In June, during an interaction with a web portal, the entrepreneur made had shocking revelations about his separation from his first wife Kavita which had gone viral on the Internet. Raj alleged that his former wife had an affair with his brother-in-law Vansh (sister Reena Kundra's husband) and also that she was paid a hefty amount to blame Shilpa for their failed marriage.

During an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Raj's sister Reena was asked about the allegations he made, she stated, "I treated Kavita as my older sister. I loved and trusted her. She and I were very close. I never thought she could do this to me. It was heartbreaking."

While talking to the entertainment portal, Raj had said, "She always brought out the worst in me and I think that's evident from my past pictures and present. My family meant the world to me always but she would always fight and argue with everyone in my family and for her, it was always about her side of the family. We were living in one house with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to try and settle in the UK. She grew very close to my ex-brother in law spending more and more time with him especially when I was out on business trips."

"Many of my family and even my driver would say we sense something fishy between these two and I would never believe it. I gave my ex-wife the benefit of doubt. I did everything I possibly could for both sides of the family because for me my side or her family is family, a principle I still follow today," Kundra had added.

Meanwhile, in the latest piece of news related to Raj Kundra, the businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch along with 10 others in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Monday, where he was arrested in a case relating to the 'creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps'.

He was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday. He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

"We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," Nagrale had said in a statement.

Earlier, Tv Czarina Ekta Kapoor's statement in the same case was also taken on March 26. While about a month ago, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey had said in a statement with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell that Raj Kundra was the one who brought them to the adult industry. Sherlyn had stated that he had paid Rs 30 lakh for each project to her. So far, Sherlyn has done about 15 to 20 projects for Raj Kundra.