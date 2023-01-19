Amid Pathaan boycott calls, Ashoke Pandit calls PM Modi's warning against 'unnecessary comments' a 'boost of confidence'

Ashoke Pandit

There is immense anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner Pathaan. But amid fans' love for King Khan's comeback, the film has also earned a fair share of controversies. Deepika Padukone's saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang met with heavy criticism.

The hatred brought the infamous #boycott gang back on social media. Even Bajrang Dal vandalised a multiplex in Ahemdabad and warned exhibitors from showcasing Pathaan in their cinema. On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi highlighted a series of dos and don'ts for his party leaders. In his message, PM Modi warned his party members and asked them to refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' on irrelevant subjects like movies.

PM Modi's support for the film industry is applauded by filmmaker and Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) president Ashoke Pandit. Recently while promoting his documentary Kashmiri Pandit Ka Narsanghar, Ashoke spoke to Indian Express. Pandit added that if the PM snubs his own people and tells them to shut up and not talk nonsense against the film industry, which is not their area, for mere publicity, it is a big boost of confidence for the industry. Ashoke added that the PM of the country is with us.

Speaking about his documentary, Ashoke added, "This film is also an answer to all those liberals and people who mocked, abused and criticised Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files." Ashoke added that Vivek's film was fictionalised depiction of the genocide and his documentary is a true representation of one of the darkest chapters of Indian history.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is geared up for the mega release, and the film will release in cinemas on Republic Day weekend, January 25.