Amid Pathaan blockbuster run, Shah Rukh Khan returns to shoot Jawan, 'deadly' look of SRK impresses fans

Within seven days of Pathaan's release, Shah Rukh Khan resumed shooting his next actioner Jawan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

Amid Pathaan blockbuster run, Shah Rukh Khan returns to shoot Jawan, 'deadly' look of SRK impresses fans
Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan sets

After Pathaan`s mega success, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is back on the sets of his next film Jawan. A new picture of SRK from the sets of Jawan has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the still, Shah Rukh`s face can be seen covered with heavy bandages. It showed SRK sporting long locks. Fans left excited after seeing the new look of SRK. The actor's fan club shared the photos on Twitter, and wrote, "'Good to go chief"#Jawan 2nd June 2023 #ShahRukhKhan Credit to @SrkianDas04." 
 
Here's the post

"The king won`t stop now. He is the best," a social media user commented."Woaaah... Pathaan is now Jawan," another one wrote. Jawan is helmed by Atlee. It also stars actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi making their Bollywood debut.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh`s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. 

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film`s theme played in the background. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Pathaan continues setting new records at the box office with each passing day and now the Siddharth Anand film has created the record of highest earnings in the first week in the history of Hindi cinema. The producers Yash Raj Films shared on their Instagram handle that Pathaan has earned Rs 634 crore gross worldwide in its first week. Out of this mammoth figure, the Indian box office has contributed Rs 395 crore gross and the overseas box office has contributed Rs 239 crore gross.

The domestic net collection in India is Rs 330.25 crore. After Pathaan and Jawan, SRK will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film marks SRK`s first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

(With inputs from ANI)

