Amar Singh Chamkila rejected this Bollywood superstar's offer, said no to Hindi film for saving...

Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra is not getting love from moviegoers, but it has also intrigued audiences to know more about the late singer and co-singer, his wife Amarjot Kaur.

Dhanni Ram, known as Amar Singh Chamkila was called Elvis of Punjab. He is also known as the highest-selling artiste in Punjab. Chamkila's popularity wasn't just limited to Punjab but across the globe. One of the biggest superstars of Bollywood wanted to cast him in her film. The female superstar was so impressed by Chamkila, that she offered him a role in her film. But, the star performer refused her proposal.

The actress who expressed to work with Chamkila was?

The late actress Sridevi wanted to collaborate with Chamkila, and she offered him a Hindi film. Chamkila's close friend, Sawarn Sivia, gave an interview to Indian Express a year before his death. In this conversation, Sivia said, "Sridevi was a fan of Amar Singh Chamkila. She asked him to be her hero in a film. But he told her, 'I can't speak Hindi'. She offered to get him training in the language within a month, but he refused, saying, 'I will lose Rs 10 lakh in that one month'. Sridevi agreed to do a Punjabi film with him, but it couldn't happen."

In the same interview Sivia said that At the peak of his career, Chamkila attended 411 programmes in just 11 months. The late singer's sudden emergence had a profound impact on other popular singers of his time. "His immense popularity overshadowed theirs, so much so that people would solely demand performances by Chamkila," Sivia added. Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were gunned down by motorcycle-borne assassins on June 8, 1988. Imtiaz Ali's cinematic adaptation of the life of Amar Singh Chamkila is currently streaming on Netflix.