Allu Arjun turns down cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan; won't make Bollywood debut soon, here's why

Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan

Days after it was reported that Telugu actor Allu Arjun had been approached for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, a report has now claimed that the Pushpa actor has turned down the role. As per reports, Arjun did consier the role and took his time but in the end, wasn’t convinced if he would be able to give it time.

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar, who has delivered Tamil blockbusters like Mersal, Bigil, and Theri. This is his Hindi-language debut. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the action thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, both in their Bollywood debuts. As per reports, Allu Arjun had been approached for a ‘small but impactful’ role in the film.

However, Pinkvilla has now quoted a source close to the production saying the actor has said no to the role. “The narration happened with the makers but Allu Arjun couldn't say yes to the film due to his choco block schedule. AA has been training rigorously to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa-2 shoot is underway at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad.”

Pushpa: The Rule is the ucpoming sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which had done good business across India. The sequel, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, is under production currently. The source added that Arjun found it impossible to choose Jawan over Pushpa. "Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa,” the report further quoted the source as saying.

Jawan, which releases on June 2, will be Shah Rukh’s second big release of the year. His latest film – Pathaan – has been a massive blockbuster earning Rs 1006 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.