Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Allu Arjun turns down cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan; won't make Bollywood debut soon, here's why

Allu Arjun had been approached for a 'short but impactful' role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Allu Arjun turns down cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Jawan; won't make Bollywood debut soon, here's why
Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan

Days after it was reported that Telugu actor Allu Arjun had been approached for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan, a report has now claimed that the Pushpa actor has turned down the role. As per reports, Arjun did consier the role and took his time but in the end, wasn’t convinced if he would be able to give it time.

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar, who has delivered Tamil blockbusters like Mersal, Bigil, and Theri. This is his Hindi-language debut. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the action thriller also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, both in their Bollywood debuts. As per reports, Allu Arjun had been approached for a ‘small but impactful’ role in the film.

However, Pinkvilla has now quoted a source close to the production saying the actor has said no to the role. “The narration happened with the makers but Allu Arjun couldn't say yes to the film due to his choco block schedule. AA has been training rigorously to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa-2 shoot is underway at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad.”

Pushpa: The Rule is the ucpoming sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which had done good business across India. The sequel, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, is under production currently. The source added that Arjun found it impossible to choose Jawan over Pushpa. "Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it’s quite difficult to choose over Pushpa,” the report further quoted the source as saying.

Jawan, which releases on June 2, will be Shah Rukh’s second big release of the year. His latest film – Pathaan – has been a massive blockbuster earning Rs 1006 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.