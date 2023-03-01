This is the reason why Shah Rukh Khan has female bodyguards

Shah Rukh Khan with his fans/Twitter

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan has millions of fans around the globe and a large part of them are females. Shah Rukh's portrayal of the 'idol lover boy' in romantic films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has women swooning over him. Thus, they leave no single opportunity to catch hold of the actor whenever he steps out in public.

And this is the same reason why Shah Rukh Khan has employed female bodyguards now to ensure the safety of his female fans. The actor himself revealed this at the Indian Today conclave in 2017, where he spoke about how he felt that his male bodyguards pushing women looked 'rude' to him.

Speaking at the event, SRK said, "If you’re stepping out, you have to smell good. Brush your teeth, hair should be soft, you should smell very very good. That’s the secret you need to follow. My pictures in my car, when I’m coming for a party, are always growling. It is scary. I have a lot of ladies who like me and want to smell me, so I have lady bodyguards now. It was getting rude when men were pushing women while trying to protect me. Women have lovely long nails, and their love hurts, and it is difficult explaining to your kids and wife the nail marks."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh recently made his comeback to the big screen after more than four years with the action-packed entertainer Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the Siddharth Anand directorial turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema earning over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.



