Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Allu Arjun offered cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan, Pushpa star may make Bollywood debut with film: Report

Allu Arjun has been approached for an important cameo in Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Allu Arjun offered cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan, Pushpa star may make Bollywood debut with film: Report
Allu Arjun may appear in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Allu Arjun has been one of the most bankable and successful actors of his generation in the Telugu film industry. With his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, the actor graduated to pan-India popularity as well. It has been reported for some time that the actor has been looking to star in a Hindi film but waiting for the right project. Now, he may just end up making his Bollywood debut with none other than Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Jawan incidentally also marks the Bollywod debut of Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, although the latter has worked in a Hindi web series (Farzi). It is also director Atlee’s first Hindi project. But if reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun has now been offered an ‘important’ role in the film as well. However, the actor has not accepted the offer so far.

A Peeping Moon report quoted a source as saying, “Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film. The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we are expecting and wishing it will be a yes from him.”

Jawan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s second release in 2023 following his mega successful comeback film Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand-directorial released on January 25 and has already grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Given the pan-India appeal of Jawan and stars from across India, it is expected to follow in Pathaan’s footsteps.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.