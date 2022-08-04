Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt reveals 'best trait' of Ranbir Kapoor as co-star, shares his adorable photo from Brahmastra sets

The soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

Alia Bhatt reveals 'best trait' of Ranbir Kapoor as co-star, shares his adorable photo from Brahmastra sets
Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, soon-to-be parents, are the most loved couples in B-town. The two married stars will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra slated to release on September 9. Alia and Ranbir's on-screen and off-screen chemistry is loved by the audiences.

On Thursday, August 4, the Highway actress held an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account in which she answered a few questions asked by her fans. A netizen asked her "Best trait of Ranbir as a co-star?", to which she replied, "Ranbir is the easiest person to work with! He's so punctual! He's so giving as an actor! He never leaves the set! His discipline is beyond brilliant!!!". She even shared an unseen adorable photo of Ranbir making hearts from his hands as she further wrote, "Also he would make these little hearts for me in between shots!".

Alia

When another user asked her to share "little" details about her upcoming film Darlings, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a poster of Darlings and wrote, "Why little? You may know lots!!! And you may know all this tomorrow - dropping tomorrow on Netflix at 12:30 pm" adding four dancing emojis.

Alia2

Darlings, which premieres on August 5 on Netflix, is a special film for Alia as it marks her debut as a producer since she has bankrolled the dark comedy co-starring Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, which she has named after one of her favourite films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind featuring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

READ | Darlings star Alia Bhatt reacts to Brahmastra song Kesariya being trolled, says 'main kyun...'

Apart from Darlings and Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar's family romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. She also has the road-trip movie Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.