Alia Bhatt reveals 'best trait' of Ranbir Kapoor as co-star, shares his adorable photo from Brahmastra sets

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, soon-to-be parents, are the most loved couples in B-town. The two married stars will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra slated to release on September 9. Alia and Ranbir's on-screen and off-screen chemistry is loved by the audiences.

On Thursday, August 4, the Highway actress held an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram account in which she answered a few questions asked by her fans. A netizen asked her "Best trait of Ranbir as a co-star?", to which she replied, "Ranbir is the easiest person to work with! He's so punctual! He's so giving as an actor! He never leaves the set! His discipline is beyond brilliant!!!". She even shared an unseen adorable photo of Ranbir making hearts from his hands as she further wrote, "Also he would make these little hearts for me in between shots!".





When another user asked her to share "little" details about her upcoming film Darlings, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a poster of Darlings and wrote, "Why little? You may know lots!!! And you may know all this tomorrow - dropping tomorrow on Netflix at 12:30 pm" adding four dancing emojis.





Darlings, which premieres on August 5 on Netflix, is a special film for Alia as it marks her debut as a producer since she has bankrolled the dark comedy co-starring Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, which she has named after one of her favourite films Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind featuring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.



Apart from Darlings and Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Karan Johar's family romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh and her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with the Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. She also has the road-trip movie Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.