Alia Bhatt on why Mount Kailash plays a significant role in 'Sadak 2'

Sadak 2 is all set to release on an OTT platform and is one of the most anticipated films of 2020 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt. The film also marks Alia and Pooja's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's comeback as a director after 21 years.

The announcement of its release on Disney+ Hotstar was made on Monday during a special live event, attended by Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Bachchan. The actors spoke about how they've been spending their time in lockdown. While Varun who hosted the virtual press conference said he learned yoga, Alia said she picked up meditation and learned guitar.

Alia also shared the poster of Sadak 2 and was extremely excited about the film. She said, "This movie is a homecoming in true sense. It's the continuation of the first film." She also revealed that Kailash Parvat plays a significant role in the film. In the poster, as there are no characters shown she narrated a quote of her father Mahesh Bhatt revealing the reason behind it. She read out, "Mount Kailash - the ageless mountain has the footprints of gods and sages. It the abode of the god of all gods - Lord Shiva. Do we need anything else or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found it's shelter in Kailash. This is the place where all search ends. Sadak 2 is the road to love."