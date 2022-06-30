Throwback Thursday: Alia Bhatt's old video saying she wants 'two boys' goes viral after she announces pregnancy

Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet this week when the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced that the couple is expecting their first baby on her Instagram account. Soon, her post was flooded with congratulatory messages from their families, friends, and fans and has over 7 million likes on the social media platform.

Amid the good news, an old video uploaded on the actress' YouTube channel is going viral in which she is seen playing the game 'How well do you know your best friend' with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who had made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Guilty headlined by Kiara Advani and produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment.

In the 2019 video, both the ladies are seen picking up chits with questions about their personal lives and matching their answers so as to know if they two really know each other. As Alia picked up a chit with the question 'How many kids do I (Alia) want?', she wrote two while Akansha was more specific and wrote '2 boys', to which Alia also happily agreed and said, "Yes, two boys."



READ | Ranbir Kapoor's video stating 'family banani hai' goes viral after his wife Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy

Meanwhile, in an interview with IndiaToday.in, Akansha had reacted to Alia and Ranbir's good news and said shat she would wish their baby to have the mother's cheeks as she had added, "I was too young when Alia was a baby, so I couldn't pull her cheeks then. But, I wish her baby has her cheeks so that I can pull them all day."

On the work front, Ranbir is busy promoting his upcoming actioner Shamshera slated to release on July 22, while Alia completes filming for her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone in London.