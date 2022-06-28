Ranbir Kapoor's video stating 'family banani hai' goes viral after his wife Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt/Viral Bhayani-File photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been ruling the headlines ever since the two tied the knot earlier this year. From their wedding shenanigans, the release of Brahmastra posters and trailer to the trailer launch of Ranbir's upcoming film Shamshera, the two have been in the news for all the right reasons.

And now, Alia Bhatt took everyone by surprise when on Monday morning, the actress shared her pregnancy news on social media.

Amid congratulatory messages pouring in for the newlyweds, Ranbir Kapoor's latest video from Shamshera's trailer launch surfaced online in no time. In the clip, Ranbir is seen talking about building his own family and working for them.

"Abhi mujhe bahot kaam karna hai sir. Abhi mujhe family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle mai khudke liye kaam karraha tha. Nahi nahi, abhi mai bahot kaam karunga. (I have a lot of work to do. Now I have to build a family, so I have to work for them. Earlier, I used to work for myself. But now, I have a lot of work)," Ranbir said to the media.

Fans have commented that this was one of the statements that hinted at Alia's pregnancy announcement. "His dedication is on next level," a social media user commented. "Wow...congratulations," another one wrote.

Ranbir also stated that 2022 is a big year for him." It is a very big year for me, a great year for me, I got married. It is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life. I used to say, in my films, that shaadi (marriage) is dal chawal," he said.

Ranbir-Alia tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva along with Ranbir. Brahmastra is set to release on September 9.