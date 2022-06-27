Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy, couple's photo from hospital breaks internet

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor/Instagram

Alia Bhatt on Monday dropped a photo on her Instagram handle hinting she's expecting her first baby with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside a photo from the hospital in which Alia is seen happily looking at a monitor on which a heart emoji has been placed to conceal the actual sonography output, the actress wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Ranbir Kapoor, with his back towards the camera, is seen sitting beside Alia and looking at the monitor as well.

The photo of the power couple of Bollywood, who tied the knot a little over two months ago, has sent the internet into a frenzy.

As soon as Alia dropped the photo, her friends, family members and fans took to the comments section to congratulate her. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped red-heart and kiss emojis in the comments section. "ॐ नमः शिवाय Immensely happy," wrote Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy. Several others dropped heart emojis and congratulated the couple.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at the latter's Mumbai home 'Vastu'. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends from the industry.

Alia and Ranbir had been called in love on the sets of Brahmastra and had been dating for nearly 4 years before finally taking the plunge and exchanging the solemn vows earlier in April this year.

On the work front, Alia who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi will be soon seen making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot. Ranbir, on the other hand, has Shamshera which is slated for a release on July 22.

The two together will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, all set for a release on September 9, 2022.