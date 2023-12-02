Alia Bhatt pens appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor, not for Animal's success but for something he did for daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt penned an appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor as he made their daughter take her first steps today.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and penned an appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor for his performance in Animal, for making their daughter Raha take first step today. Animal starring Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor hit the theatres on Friday.

Sharing photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia wrote, “For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft..& for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist..& for literally making our daughter take her first steps today. For completely blowing us away with your performance…& for making all of the above look so easy Congratulations my not so little animal.”

Meanwhile, by earning Rs 61 crores domestically, Animal has become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener of his career. Animal has also beaten the opening day collection of mega-blockbusters such as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. SRK-Deepika's spy thriller earned Rs 57 crores on its first day. Sunny Deol's action drama, Gadar 2, earned Rs 41 crores on its opening day. Animal delivered one of the biggest pre-sales in the history of Indian films. Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial sold nearly 5 lakh tickets prior to release day, finishing at the fifth spot on the all-time list after Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and KGF: Chapter 2.

At the box office, Animal was released in cinemas with Vicky Kaushal's war drama Sam Bahadur. Vicky is competing with Ranbir Kapoor, and despite the craze of Animal, Sam Bahadur is finding its audience. As far as box office collection is concerned, Meghna Gulzar-directed San Bahadur earned Rs 5.60 crore on its opening day. Animal also stars Bobbe Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles