Headlines

IMD Forecast: Winter will be warmer than usual with fewer cold wave days

Isha Ambani grabs attention in rare golden sequined dress for NMACC event priced at Rs...

Alia Bhatt pens appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor, not for Animal's success but for something he did for daughter Raha

RBI says Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 9,760 crore yet to be deposited, exchanged

This superhit film sold 25 crore tickets, a record in India, it's not KGF, Jawan, Pathaan, RRR, Dangal, Baahubali, DDLJ

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IMD Forecast: Winter will be warmer than usual with fewer cold wave days

Isha Ambani grabs attention in rare golden sequined dress for NMACC event priced at Rs...

Alia Bhatt pens appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor, not for Animal's success but for something he did for daughter Raha

Most violent Bollywood films of all time

All Indian films to earn Rs 100 crore on opening day

Top 10 day 1 collections by Bollywood films, Animal is at…

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

This superhit film sold 25 crore tickets, a record in India, it's not KGF, Jawan, Pathaan, RRR, Dangal, Baahubali, DDLJ

Meet Bollywood actress who rejected working with Rajinikanth 4 times, first film was super flop, now net worth is...

Meet actor who had blockbuster debut, beat Shah Rukh Khan at box office, then gave 28 flop films, is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt pens appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor, not for Animal's success but for something he did for daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt penned an appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor as he made their daughter take her first steps today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and penned an appreciation note for Ranbir Kapoor for his performance in Animal, for making their daughter Raha take first step today. Animal starring Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor hit the theatres on Friday.

Sharing photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia wrote, “For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft..& for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist..& for literally making our daughter take her first steps today. For completely blowing us away with your performance…& for making all of the above look so easy Congratulations my not so little animal.”

See post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Meanwhile, by earning Rs 61 crores domestically, Animal has become Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener of his career. Animal has also beaten the opening day collection of mega-blockbusters such as Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. SRK-Deepika's spy thriller earned Rs 57 crores on its first day. Sunny Deol's action drama, Gadar 2, earned Rs 41 crores on its opening day. Animal delivered one of the biggest pre-sales in the history of Indian films. Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial sold nearly 5 lakh tickets prior to release day, finishing at the fifth spot on the all-time list after Baahubali 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and KGF: Chapter 2.

At the box office, Animal was released in cinemas with Vicky Kaushal's war drama Sam Bahadur. Vicky is competing with Ranbir Kapoor, and despite the craze of Animal, Sam Bahadur is finding its audience. As far as box office collection is concerned, Meghna Gulzar-directed San Bahadur earned Rs 5.60 crore on its opening day. Animal also stars Bobbe Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Brave rescue effort frees poisonous snake stuck in beverage can

India, Sweden announce launch of LeadIT 2 in Dubai

Best deals on dash cams available only on Amazon

Stubble burning drops by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment Ministry

What is White Lung Syndrome? Mysterious pneumonia outbreak hits children in US

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE