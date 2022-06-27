Alia Bhatt defends Bollywood's silence on controversial issues, says 'we are not living in a courtroom drama...'

Alia Bhatt/File photo

Bollywood has often been targeted for not speaking out on controversial issues and maintaining a deafening silence on the same. However, when the stars do express their thoughts candidly, they are often trolled and abused online with even threats being given to their family members.

Alia Bhatt, who announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor on June 27, recently opened up about the same in her interview with Filmfare and said, "So, a lot of people believe ‘ki oh kuch bol nahi rahe ho’ and that you’re not there to defend…everybody doesn’t want to constantly be defending themselves, we are not living in a courtroom drama through life."

The actress, who was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, added, "Defending every move becomes a bit exhausting. The only thing I would like to say is that there is a lot of hard work that goes into every single person that comes on to a film set."



"But I also feel like with time, it’s just become more of a bit of a conversation now because of social media because there’s always been a lot of love for the film industry and the movies and movies are a big part of our culture, of the world’s culture, especially Indian culture", the actress continued.

Alia concluded by advising the younger generation to stay off social media for a bit as she told the entertainment portal, "I would just say that ya, there’s nothing to say really. I mean my advice to younger generation people would be that to get a little bit off this like obsession with social media to an extent, it’s not really a reality."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in Brahmastra opposite her husband Ranbir and the two will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure drama.