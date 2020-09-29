Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, team of 'Bellbottom' wrap Glasgow schedule; here's where they will shoot next

The first schedule of Bellbottom in Glasgow, Scotland has finally been wrapped as announced by the lead actor, Akshay Kumar. The superstar took to his social media pages and shared a group photo posing with the whole team including Jackky Bhagnani (producer), Vaani Kapoor (female lead), Deepshikha Deshmukh. Akshay's family - wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav Bhatia are also a part of the photo. Now, the cast and crew will be heading to London for the next schedule.

Akshay wrote, "So many happy faces in one frame...that’s the result of a good schedule. Goodbye Glasgow, hello London #BellBottom @_vaanikapoor_ @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @emmayentertainment @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @aseemarora."

Check out the post below:

Bellbottom is one of the first few Bollywood films to have been shot amid the coronavirus pandemic. For the same, Jackky has personally managed to ensure the safety of all his crew members from travelling to the sets, proper sanitisation, the works.

A source close to the production team recently shared details on the same. The source said, "Jackky himself is overlooking all the safety and precautionary measures and that crew members, including the local drivers and unit hands, have been instructed to live within the premises cordoned off for the shoot, thus minimising interaction with the outside world. The production team is also ensuring that meals are prepared by specially appointed cooks to keep unit hands from ordering food from restaurants."

Bellbottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is slated for release on April 2, 2021.