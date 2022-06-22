Akshay Kumar reacts to Raksha Bandhan, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha's box office clash

Laal Singh Chaddha-Rakhsa Bandhan/Posters

Box office clash is something that the Hindi film industry has been witnessing a lot this year. And it seems like movies releasing on the same day are no longer seen as a threat or a competition, as compared to earlier when the makers preferred a solo release.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are coming up with their respective films Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11 this year, and the former does not see it as a "clash" at all.

"It is not a clash, it is about two good movies coming together and also it's a festive weekend. Also, because of COVID-19, many movies did not get released. There are so many movies that are still waiting to be released in theatres," Akshay said during the trailer launch of Raksha Bandhan in Delhi.

READ: Raksha Bandhan trailer reaction: Netizens laud Akshay Kumar starrer, say 'loved every bit of it'

Akshay hopes both films have a good run at box office. "Two movies releasing in the same week is natural, so I wouldn't say we are clashing, we are trying to bring out films to the people. I hope both the films have a good run," he added.

Akshay Kumar was speaking at the trailer launch of Raksha Bandhan at the city's iconic single-screen theatre Delite Cinema. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film follows Raju (Kumar), a sweetshop owner who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married.

The movie features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar's on-screen sisters.

Describing Raksha Bandhan as a film that offers a solution to dowry, Kumar said it is a conscious effort on his part to tell stories that not only address a problem but also present a way out of it.

Describing "Raksha Bandhan" as a film that offers a solution to dowry, Kumar said it is a conscious effort on his part to tell stories that not only address a problem but also present a way out of it.

"Like, I did 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Padman'. Similarly, in this film we are not only talking about dowry but also offering a solution to the country and the world," he said.

"With every film I want to deconstruct myself. I want to break my image and then do something else. My criteria has always been to challenge myself. When I joined the industry, I used to only do action. It took me a long time to break out of it (image)," he added.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead opposite Kumar, the film was extensively shot in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi. Pednekar, who reunites with Kumar post "Toilet...", said Raksha Bandhan is an ode to the "pure" bond shared by siblings. "My sister and I can't imagine our lives without each other. We fight a lot over things like food, clothes or TV remote, but also love each other a lot," she added.

Raksha Bandhan marks the second collaboration of Kumar and Rai, following 2021's Atrangi Re. The film will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.