40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Bollywood

Bollywood

Raksha Bandhan trailer reaction: Netizens laud Akshay Kumar starrer, say 'loved every bit of it'

Netizens are praising the trailer of Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan, directed by Anand L Rai. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar in lead role.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:35 AM IST

On Tuesday, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandha dropped the trailer of the film. As soon as it the trailer was released, it started trending on social media. Netizens took to social media and praised the tailer.

One of the social media users tweeted, “Loved every bit of it. Fantastic dialogues & beautiful storytelling. @akshaykumar totally owned the whole movie with his hearty performance. Music by @HimeshOnline is winning highlight of #RakshaBandhan.”

Another mentioned, “25 Rs ke golgappe ke sath certificate bhi de du tujhe Nice.. @akshaykumar sir Once again fire.”

The third person wrote, “Akshay Kumar's #RakshaBandhan trailer out now. Looking impressive and promising. Hope this will bring Akshay Kumar's stardom back.”

The fourth tweeted, “movie ke trailer se hi pata chal jata hai ke hit hogi ya flop Very good trailer and content family audience plan for this movie Means super hit.”

The fifth person said, “Betiyo ki shadi karane mahadev khud aate hai.. Jis Ram ne chonch diye hai vohi daane denge ....superb @akshaykumar Sir superb trailer.”

The Raksha Bandhan movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

This is the second time Akshay Kumar will be working with director Anand L Rai after Atrangi Re. The film also stars Abhinay Raj Singh, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in prominent roles.

Read: Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar's film to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11

Featuring Akshay and Bhumi in the lead roles the comedy-drama, Raksha Bandhan is all set to release on August 11, 2022, which was initially set for a worldwide cinema release on November 5, 2021, to coincide with Diwali, but it has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused a delay in pre-production and other crucial work.

 

