Akshay Kumar's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, film released without climax, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

Akshay Kumar and Sridevi-starrer Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin was slated for a 1994 release, but it was released in 2004. The movie is a second-hand embarrassment not only for the actors but also for their fans.

In 33 years, Akshay Kumar has seen several successes and failures. The actor has given a spree of blockbusters and even duds. Akshay's latest film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has opened to mixed responses, and the success of this film is crucial for him.

Every actor has one such film that becomes an embarrassment for the artiste. Today, we will discuss the biggest flop of Akshay Kumar. This movie didn't just have a delayed release, but it was released with an incomplete ending. The actors didn't even care to dub the film, and their body doubles were used for some shots.

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop is...

On July 2, 2004, Akshay Kumar and Sridevi's Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin was released in the cinemas, and it opened to negative reviews. S.M. Iqbal

Pankaj Parashar's movie was a remake of the 1992 Telugu film Mondi Mogudu Penki Pellam. The film originally went into production in the 1990s, and it was slated for a 1994 release. However, the film suffered several delays. In 2004, when Akshay Kumar earned rave reviews for his performance in Khakee, the makers of his canned film decided to complete the film, and release it while banking on Khakee's release.

When Akshay was ready to take legal action against makers

The movie was incomplete and the producer decided to complete the film with body doubles. Akshay Kumar was once ready to take legal action against the makers for releasing this film. In a report of Sify, Akshay said, "Whatever the reason I can’t allow this to happen. In that case, I’ll take legal action."

Box office collection of Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin

As Box Office India reported, the film was made on a budget of Rs 2.25 crores, and the film opened with Rs 4.75 lakhs. In its lifetime, the movie collected Rs 39 lakhs only. Akshay and Sridevi's film couldn't even cross Rs 1 crore at the box office.

Akshay Kumar joked about Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin

In 2016, when Akshay Kumar appeared on Koffee With Karan, he joked about the film being released without climax, "She and I hold hands and we say that we will take revenge in the film,” Kumar said. “But we did not shoot the revenge part. A text on the screen reads Un dono ne milke phir badla liya (They both later take their revenge), and the film ends," Akshay laughed.