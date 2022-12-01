Search icon
Singham Again: Third instalment of Ajay Devgn starrer cop-drama to begin production after Bholaa

Aali re aali.... Singham chi baari aali. The title of the third Singham is FINALLY revealed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

Singham Again: Third instalment of Ajay Devgn starrer cop-drama to begin production after Bholaa
Singham 3

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are geared up to bring back the iconic Bajirao Singham back on screen with the third instalment of cop franchise, and the title of Singham 3 is finally revealed. 

Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed that the third part of Singham franchise is titled 'Singham Again.' Yes, he also revealed that the production of the much-awaited actioner will start after Devgn gets free from Bholaa. On his social media, Taran wrote, "#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN - ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever - #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty - collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa." 

If you wonder how Taran got to know about this information, then we will explain you. Taran attended the trailer preview of Cirkus at Rohit Shetty's office. He even shared his two cents about Ranveer Singh starrer, and wrote, "Watched #CirkusTrailer… Will keep it short-n-sweet: #RohitShetty revived the biz with #Sooryavanshi in late 2021… Am confident, #RohitShetty will end 2022 with a BIGGG BANG with #Cirkus… Expect another SMASH-HIT from the #HitMachine: RoHIT Shetty… #CirkusTrailer out tomorrow." 

Shetty's next directorial Cirkus will release on December 23, and it stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, and others. The trailer of Cirkus will hit online tomorrow, December 2. 

Talking about Singham Again, the upcoming actioner will be the direct sequel to Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). An easter egg about Singham 3 was dropped in Shetty's last blockbuster Sooryavanshi (2021). Most likely, Ajay will face Jackie Shroff in the upcoming actioner. Kajal Aggarwal and Kareena Kapoor Khan starred in the first two sequels. 

Singham is the first movie of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. So we can expect a cameo appearance of Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryanvanshi and Ranveer Singh as Bhalerao Simmba in Singham Again.  

 

 

