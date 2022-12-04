Ajay Devgn justifies why he wasn't wearing a helmet while riding scooter on Bholaa sets

Credit: adffilms/Instagram

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who recently appeared in Drishyam 2 starring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, has been making headlines as his film continues to break many box office collections.

Ajay is now shooting for his upcoming film Bholaa and now in a new viral video, the actor can be seen riding a scooter. However, his fans can be seen chasing him while he was riding on the sets of Bholaa. Also, he can not be seen wearing a helmet. Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, “It’s good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their love. PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot'.”

Watch video:

Netizens have reacted to it, one of them wrote, “lagta hai ajay sir vimal batne aye the jo log reh gaye wo bhag rahe hai zombie ki tarah.” The second one stated, “Marne ke liye doudaye hai ya kisi or chij ke liye hme to nhi lg rha ye fan.” The third one stated, “Actor actor hote hai.. Bhagavan nhi... Unke piche bhag nese kuch nhi hoga.... C logo.”

Meanwhile, during the trailer event of Drishyam 2, Singham star Ajay underlined how the remake varies from the original and said that viewers of the original will think the remake is a completely new movie.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won't see Akshaye's character in the Malayalam film or Gaitonde. So, a lot of changes have been made but like Abhishek (the director) said, keeping the soul of the film intact. So, I think, when you see the film, it's going to be very fresh for you."

Also read: Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn's film overshadows An Action Hero, Bhediya, mints Rs 167 crore

Abhishek Pathak, who made his directorial debut with Sunny Singh's comedy-drama Ujda Chaman in 2019, added, "When we started writing the film, it was not as if we started shooting right away. It took us seven months to write the film. So, there are a lot of changes that make it different from the Malayalam and Telugu versions."

For the unversed, Drishyam 2 will be Ajay's 12th 100-crore solo-led film. Devgn's other 100-crore grosser include Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Son of Sardaar (2012), Bol Bachchan (2012), Shivaay (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), Raid (2018), Total Dhamaal (2019), De De Pyaar De (2019), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020).