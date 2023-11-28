Headlines

Virat Kohli’s Insta story with swollen eyes, band-aid on nose goes viral, know truth behind pic

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

'He already told...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

What is dilated cardiomyopathy, condition designer Rohit Bal is suffering from? Know symptoms, causes

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: Glenn Maxwell shine as Australia beat India by 5 wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli’s Insta story with swollen eyes, band-aid on nose goes viral, know truth behind pic

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

'He already told...': CSK CEO provides major update on MS Dhoni's availability for IPL 2024

Batters who scored most runs in T20Is

Fastest T20I hundreds for Australia 

Most runs hit by Indian batters in a single over in T20Is

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

This popular director struggled 4 years to find producer, his debut film is partially based on him, revived career of...

Bollywood's biggest flop, made in Rs 20 crore, earned only Rs 40 lakh, director didn't make another film, now he...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

AI reimagines Animal with Mahesh Babu instead of Ranbir Kapoor in deepfake video, fans say 'but he can't...'

A deepfake video of Animal trailer has imagined what the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film would look like had Mahesh Babu not 'rejected' it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is coming back to the theatres with his new action thriller Animal. The film, Vanga’s second in Hindi cinema, stars Ranbir Kapoor as the titular anti-hero. However, there were reports that claimed that the director’s first choice for the role was Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who rejected the role. Now, a new deepfake video has edited Mahesh into the film’s trailer giving a glimpse of what the film would have looked like with him as the star.

The new video, shared on Instagram by an Instagram account called Roaster Bidda uses artificial intelligence (AI) to edit Mahesh Babu as the film’s protagonist. Additionally, it also changes the character’s father from Anil Kapoor to Prakash Raj and the antagonist from Bobby Deol to Sonu Sood. The deepfake video generated quite a lot of buzz, getting 40,000 likes in just two days.

However, the reactions to Mahesh taking on Ranbir’s role were mixed. One fan wrote, “But he can’t grow that beard.” Another said, “Yash would be a better fit for this.” Many others, however, said that Mahesh had acted well in the past and he could ace this role too. There was a lot of criticism of the editing too, which many complained was very shabby.

Recently, Sandeep Reddy Vanga denied the reports that Mahesh Babu had rejected Animal. He said he had narrated another script to the actor for a different project, which he had passed. But it wasn’t Animal as had been reported. Mahesh Babu recently attended the grand pre-release event of Animal in Hyderabad along with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli.

Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 1. Based on the advance booking reports, it is set to take a bumper opening, possibly the biggest of Ranbir’s career.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Keep your documents safe and accessible with amazing file folders on Amazon

This Indian airport to end gadgets-in-tray security checking system soon; check all details here

Delhi-NCR Pollution: GRAP stage III curbs lifted with immediate effect as air quality improves

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE