After Vikram Gokhale's death, fans share his unforgettable Natsamrat scene on dying artiste

Photo credit: Twitter

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday afternoon at the age of 77. Many celebrities and admirers remembered the renowned actor on Twitter as soon as the news of his passing spread. Among the accolades, a moment from his 2016 film Natsamrat, in which Vikram played an artist giving his final performance while on his deathbed, was frequently referenced.

Take a look at the video here:

Vikram Gokhale passed away after being on the ventilator for some time at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. As news of the Mission Mangal actor’s death broke out, emotional messages poured in from fans and colleagues.

"Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji," he wrote. "Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti," he added.

Hera Pheri actor Ravi Kishan paid his condolences through a tweet in Hindi. "My favourite artist Vikram Gokhale Ji is no more" he wrote. Uunchai actor Anupam Kher was seemingly speechless at receiving the news."#VikramGokhale", he wrote with three broken heart emojis.

Prior to this, the 67-year-old had shared an incomplete video of Gokhale when rumours of his passing had first spread on Thursday. However, these rumours were refuted by the Traffic actor`s daughter.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recalled memories of working with the National Awardee. "Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set !" the Gangs of Wasseypur actor wrote."Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family" he added.

Through the course of his long and successful career, Vikram Gokhale appeared in both Hindi and Marathi films.

Also read: Vikram Gokhale passes away: Akshay Kumar mourns veteran actor's demise, says 'had so much to learn from him'

Apart from acting and directing, Vikram Gokhale was a social activist and ran a charitable trust that helped children in need, and disabled soldiers. He also ran a real estate firm called Sujata Farms in Pune.

(Inputs from ANI)