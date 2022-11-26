Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82: Report

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was on ventilator support at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has reportedly passed away at the age of 82.
A tweet by ANI read, "Maharashtra | Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune."
He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.