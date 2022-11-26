Search icon
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82: Report

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was on ventilator support has reportedly passed away at the age of 82.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away at 82: Report
File photo

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was on ventilator support at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has reportedly passed away at the age of 82. 

A tweet by ANI read, "Maharashtra | Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune."

Check out the tweet here:

He was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.

