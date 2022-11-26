Search icon
Vikram Gokhale passes away: Akshay Kumar mourns veteran actor's demise, says 'had so much to learn from him'

The late actor Vikram Gokhale shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Mission Mangal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

Vikram Gokhale with Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa/Twitter

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who was known for his incredible performances in Marathi and Hindi cinema, passed away on Saturday, November 26. The actor was on ventilator support at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Center in Pune where he was admitted due to his prolonged illness.

Late Wednesday night, rumours surfaced regarding his death on social media, but his wife and daughter clarified on Thursday morning that the veteran actor hasn't passed away and is still critical. However, on Saturday, hospital authorities and his family confirmed the actor's demise.

Some of the most famous movies in which Vikram acted in included the 1990 action drama Agneepath, starring Agneepath in the lead role, where he played police commissioner M. S. Gaitonde, and the 1999 musical romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in which he played Aishwarya Rai's father Pandit Durbar.

READ | Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor

He also appeared in Mission Mangal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar. The Sooryavanshi actor mourned his demise as he shared a photo on his Twitter account and wrote, "Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti".

In 2010, Gokhale received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut. He was last seen in Nikamma, which was released in the theatres in June, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

