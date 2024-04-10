After accusing Kangana Ranaut of doing black magic on Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman says 'there is no ill will' against her

Shekhar Suman recalled the ugly break-up of his son Adhyayan Suman with Kangana Ranaut and said, "Sometimes, things happen in the heat of the moment but one should look back with fondness."

Actor Shekhar Suman recently recalled his son, Adhyayan Suman's relationship with Kangana Ranaut, and shared his thoughts about their ugly breakup. For the unversed, Adhyanyan and Kangana dated for a few months while shooting for Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009). While promoting his new play, Ek Haan with ETimes, Shekhar said Kangana and Adhyayan were happy together, but eventually parted ways, indicating that it was meant to happen, and there were no negative feelings for each other.

In the conversation, Shekhar said, "We all go through different phases in life. What appears to be right today, may not appear right tomorrow and vice versa. Nobody wants to have a relationship, break-up and just move on. Every couple wants permanence in their relationship because it is deep and sacred."

Kangana and Adhyayan called it quits after a year of dating. The break-up was ugly as accusations were made from both sides, going to the extent that Kangana reportedly practised black magic. However, now Shekhar said that there is no bad blood towards each other, "Destiny has other roles to play and you have to follow destiny. Kangana and Adhyayan were happy when they were together and they went on their ways. It was destined to happen so there is no ill will and inimical feelings towards each other. Sometimes, things happen in the heat of the moment but one should look back with fondness."

Shekhar also commented on Kangana joining politics as a BJP candidate from Mandi for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and did he prefer to build an equation again with her. The actor said, "We are not holding on to anything at all. Not the family, not Adhyayan. I think it is pointless talking about it. I said it was just a phase. It happens, and then it's over." Shekhar further said that they have gone on their way and everyone is working towards happiness and contentment. There is no point turning around or pointing fingers or saying ‘this is right’ or ‘this is wrong'.

When Shekhar accused Kangana of doing black magic

In a 2016 interview, Shekhar narrated an incident, saying that Kangana called him at 11.30 pm, and locked him in her guest room, where a puja was happening, He said, "Kangana had a small guest room in her apartment and she had covered it in black, including black curtains. There were some random statues of God, fire all around, some scary things kept puja. She asked me to chant some mantras, and locked me in. I was terrified. I didn’t do it and I came out and told her that I had.” On the work front, Shekhar Suman will be seen with Adhyayan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious web series Heeramandi.