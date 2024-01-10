Headlines

After 12th Fail, another IPS officer's biopic in making, who rescued kidnapped child, led extradition of fugitive

After Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, now a Hindi movie on the life of another IPS officer Dr. Ram Gopal Naik is being made. He is known for his remarkable career as the DCP, Delhi Crime Branch. Imran Zahid will play his role. Read about IPS Dr. Ram Gopal Naik's achievements here.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:10 PM IST

IPS Dr. Ram Gopal Naik/File photo
Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail has been the biggest surprise of 2023 as the inspirational film won the hearts of the audiences and critics. Vikrant portrays the struggles and the life of the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and has impressed everyone with his earnest and brilliant performance.

After 12th Fail, now a movie on the life of another IPS officer Dr. Ram Gopal Naik is being made. Dr. Ram Gopal Naik is known for his remarkable career as the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), Delhi Crime Branch. He received a gallantry award for rescuing a kidnapped child, and was also involved in high-profile cases such as the CBSE Paper leak and the extradition of Sanjeev Chawla, a cricket bookie who was a fugitive for two decades, to India from the United Kingdom. 

Dr. Ram Gopal Naik's role will be played by Imran Zahid. The actor is known for his acclaimed performances in notable plays such as Mahesh Bhatt's The Last Salute based on Iraqi journalist Muntadhar Al-Zaidi's book. He has also headlined several theatrical adaptations of the director's films like Arth, Daddy, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Imran was last seen as Abhay Shukla, a Bihari IAS aspirant in the 2023 film Ab Dilli Dur Nahin.

Talking about the responsibility of playing a real-life character, Imran says "Whenever you portray a living person in a performance, it becomes an authoritative portrayal of their experiences: their motivations, the challenges they confronted, and how they overcame their individual struggles."

IPS Dr. Ram Gopal Naik also expressed his happiness over the making of his biopic as he stated, "I was pleasantly surprised, as I wouldn't have expected this. It's commendable that these filmmakers are presenting a realistic portrayal of the incident, and I believe it will resonate with audiences and deliver a powerful message. It's important to remember that police officers are dedicated to serving and protecting their communities. While there may be isolated instances of misconduct, such actions should not define the entire force. Just as any organization can have bad apples, it's unfair to paint the entire police force with a negative brush based on the actions of a few."

Inspired by his life, the upcoming movie aims to highlight DCP Naik's investigative prowess and dedication to law enforcement, showcasing his methods and his impactful work in various challenging cases, including busting drug cartels, solving murders, and handling bomb blasts. His journey from being an MBBS graduate to joining the police services in 2002 will be the central focus.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan hugs and poses with Uttarkashi rat-hole miners, ISRO scientists at awards event

 

