Aditya Narayan controversies: A look at all the times the singer made headlines

Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan has been making headlines for making a shocking revelation in his recent interview. While opening up about his upcoming marriage with long-time girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal, the singer also disclosed that he has exhausted all his money and was left with only Rs 18,000 in his bank account after coronavirus-imposed lockdown forced him to withdraw his mutual funds to survive.

In his recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Aditya stated, "If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out."

Aditya added, "Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire. So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don’t start working by October, I would have no money."

And while his upcoming wedding has netizens all excited, this news came as a shocker for everyone including his fans. However, much to the relief of his fans, Aditya did mention that he has resumed shoot for the upcoming season of Indian Idol with Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the singer has made headlines.

Aditya Narayan has been controversy's second child. From being slapped by a girl in a plane to misbehaving with airline staff, the singer has done it all.

Here's a look at all the times the singer made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Arrested, fined for rash driving

In 2018, Aditya Narayan was arrested for rash driving by the Versova Police after he hit an autorickshaw with his luxury car in Mumbai. The rickshaw driver was reportedly badly injured and the lady passenger too suffered injuries. The female who was taking the rickshaw ride later filed a complaint against the star and on that basis, Aditya was arrested under sections 338 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.

It was reported that Aditya did not flee from the accident site and himself took the injured to the hospital.

As per reports, he was granted bail by the end of the day but had to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

Abusive behaviour with airline staffer

In 2017, Aditya Narayan made headlines when the incident of him misbehaving with an airline staffer came to light.

Aditya reportedly abused and threatened the airline staff member when the latter stopped the singer at Raipur airport for the excess baggage of 40 kg.

The singer was asked to pay the charges of Rs 13,000 for the extra baggage which he refused to pay, Upon being repeatedly told that he would be permitted to travel only after the payment was made, Aditya reportedly agreed to pay only Rs 10,000 and ended getting embroiled in an ugly verbal argument with a staffer.

During the verbal spat, Aditya made some derogatory comments which were overheard by those present at the airport. He reportedly said, “Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddhi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi.”

This arrogance got the singer into trouble and he was all over the news the following day.

Slapped by a girl

In 2011, Aditya made headlines after a girl at a pub that the singer was at, slapped him for indecent behaviour.

According to reports, the singer, who was at the pub with his friends and girlfriend, was high on alcohol when he passed a nasty comment on the girl and also fell on her. Consequently, the girl slapped him for his inappropriate behaviour.