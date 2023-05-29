Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon showcase Ram-Sita's 'eternal bond', fans say 'this left us in tears'

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush song Ram Siya Ram

Ram Siya Ram, the new song from Om Raut’s upcoming film Adipurush was released on Monday afternoon. The slow bhajan showcases the ‘timeless’ bond of Lord Ram and Sita, played by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon respectively in the film. The song has been received well by fans, who have praised the lead pair’s chemistry and the visuals and vocals as well.

The song opens with dialogue between Raghava (Prabhas) and Janaki (Kriti) with him telling her that she is a princess and meant to be in palaces, not in the jungle with him. To this, she responds that a shadow can never be separated from the body. The song, shot across breathtaking visuals of forests and splendid Lanka, shows the bond of Lord Ram and Sita after her abduction at the hands of Ravana.

The bhajan had fans praising its composition and singing. “This is not a song but a great Bhajan which can cure several problems of humanity,frees one from all anxieties and gives pleasure to the soul,” wrote one. Another commented, “My eyes fills with tears whenever I listen to this.” Yet another echoed this sentiment and added, “This left us all in tears I am sure.”

The song is composed by Sachet-Parampara and sung by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon as well. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Earlier, the film’s anthem Jai Shri Ram, had also been praised by fans for its ‘hair-raising’ composition and chorus. The film’s first teaser was criticised for its VFX but the trailer had some fans saying the visuals had seen a marked improvement. The music has also been appreciated.

Adipurush, based on the epic Ramayan, also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Devadatta Nage as Hanuman. The film, touted as India’s most expensive film ever, is set to release in theatres on June 19.