Adipurush release, review live updates: Prabhas fans burst crackers, fly saffron flags outside theatre

Starring Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Om Raut's Adipurush has finally hit the theatres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Adipurush release, review live updates: Prabhas fans burst crackers, fly saffron flags outside theatre
Adipurush/File photo

The mythological drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Raghava (Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana) has finally been released in theatres worldwide on June 16. There has been a humongous buzz as the audiences are waiting to see how the filmmaker Om Raut has adapted the Sanskrit epic Ramayana for the big screen.
 

Prabhas fans celebrate Adipurush release

Several videos and photos are going viral showing Prabhas' fans celebrating outside a theatre showing the mythological drama. Fans are seen bursting crackers, playing dhols, and flying saffron flags in the clips trending on social media.


Adipurush first reactions

Adipurush has opened to mixed responses from moviegoers, who went to see the film on the first day first show. It seems that just like major films, Om Raut's visual spectacle also suffers from the 'second-half syndrome'. The first half impressed a majority of the audience, who have major complaints with the second half. Some netizens also wished that SS Rajamouli, the man behind Baahubali films and RRR, should have directed the mythological drama. Here are the reviews from Twitter.


Adipurush set for a massive opening

Adipurush has already set the box office on fire with its huge advance booking numbers. It is targeting an opening day of over Rs 80-90 crore domestic net across all languages and adding the worldwide gross figures, the final figure may go well beyond Rs 120-Rs 130 crore, which would be nothing short of historic.

This would make Prabhas the only actor to have three such films with an opening day collection of over Rs 100 crore after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which raked in Rs 213 crore on its opening day in 2017, and Saaho, which collected Rs 130 crore on its first day of theatrical release in 2019. RRR sits right at the top with Rs 225 crore gross in 2022.

Based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, Adipurush is reportedly the most expensive Bollywood film ever made with a budget of over Rs 500 crore. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their banners T-Series and Retrophiles.

