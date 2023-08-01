Headlines

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Shekhar Suman’s son and actor Adhyayan Suman who is all set to make his directorial debut was in a relationship with his Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) co-star Kangana Ranaut in 2008-2009. However, the two had an ugly breakup and the actor made several allegations about the actress and called her an ‘abusive’ girlfriend. Now the actor has opened up on facing backlash for speaking against his ex-girlfriend publicly. 

In a recent interview with News18, Adhyayan Suman recalled facing backlash for speaking about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut in public and said, “I don’t regret speaking about my relationship. I spoke about it like any human being would. I spoke about it at a point when people didn’t know about my side of the story. If you recall, there were no press conferences arranged. I never created a hullabaloo saying that things happened to me. It was just once that I spoke out of respect for that person and more importantly, for myself.” 

He added, “If I was publicity hungry, I would’ve spoken about it back in 2009 when I had the relationship and not in 2017. What difference does it make to my career? You don’t get work because of your affairs but because of your talent. People judged me back then but then they came back and apologised to me after I spoke about my side of the story. I faced backlash but I don’t regret it at all.” 

Earlier, Adhyayan Suman opened up about his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut after 8 years of breakup in 2016 and said, “One moment she made me feel loved, and then in the next, it was like I was a nobody in her life! I was standing at the bar alone when Kangana walked up to me and said some actor at the party was trying to grab her a**… so I told her, ‘Let’s go.’ She went back to doing her thing. Later she came and told me let’s go right now. I was walking down the stairs with her when she turned around and slapped me!” 

Adhyayan Suman was recently seen in the web series Inspector Avinash starring Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda. The actor is all set to make his directorial debut with the film titled Airport and it is reportedly a slice-of-film and is set to go on floors by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting lineup of movies planned this year. The actress will be seen in self-directional Emergency starring Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman and she will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the biographical film. The actress also has Tejas in the pipeline which is scheduled to release on October 20. 

