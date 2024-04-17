Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who made superhit debut with SRK, gave many flop films, career was ruined after she rejected Aamir Khan's..

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio may lose big internet race, Indian government likely to…

This actress, who became Bollywood's favourite mom, was abandoned by her son, died alone after she fell in...

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR witnesses massive growth, Rs 19130000000 booking…

Meet man, cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, left job after 1 year due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress, who became Bollywood's favourite mom, was abandoned by her son, died alone after she fell in...

Mukesh Ambani backed smart city near Delhi-NCR witnesses massive growth, Rs 19130000000 booking…

Meet man, cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, left job after 1 year due to...

8 rare species of animals found in Indian mountains

6 stunning lost cities in the world

8 Hollywood films banned in India but streaming on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet actress who made superhit debut with SRK, gave many flop films, career was ruined after she rejected Aamir Khan's..

Meet actor who made superhit debut, signed 107 films in one go, Dharmendra, Govinda refused to work with him due to..

Dil Dosti Dilemma trailer: Anushka Sen bonds with her grandparents, discover her roots during summer vacation

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress, who became Bollywood's favourite mom, was abandoned by her son, died alone after she fell in...

Bollywood's famous mother and grandmother, Achala Sachdev, died alone after being abandoned by her son.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Achala Sachdev
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actors have been bringing smiles to our faces for decades with their performances. Even though some of these actors are no longer with us, their memorable characters continue to be cherished by everyone.

Today, we will talk about the actress who featured in more than 250 films in her career and became Bollywood's famous mother and grandmother but died alone after being abandoned by her family, Achala Sachdev.

Early life

Born on May 3, 1920, in Peshawar, Achala hailed from a Punjabi family. She was the youngest of the four sisters. At a very young age, Achala and her sisters suffered a huge loss from their father's demise. 

Career

To help her family, Achala started working at a young age and became a radio announcer at All India Radio (AIR) Lahore. After the partition, her family moved from Peshawar to Delhi. Once settled in Delhi, Achala resumed her work at AIR Delhi. During her time at AIR, she interviewed film personalities and even made a few brief appearances in films.

In 1950, Achala got an opportunity to portray Dev Anand's sister in the film Dilruba, which became a success and opened doors for her in Bollywood. Following the success of Dilruba, Achala became a popular choice to portray on-screen mothers and sisters in the industry. Her performances in films like Sangam, Footpath, Dil Ek Mandir, and Miss Mary were highly acclaimed.

Achala's last film was Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), in which she portrayed the grandmother of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's characters.

Personal life

Achala Sachdev was married twice, her first husband, Gyan Sachdev, was a director, and they had a son named Jothin Sachdev. However, after a few years of marriage, Achala and Gyan separated, and their son Jothin moved to the US. Following her divorce from Gyan, Achala married Clifford Douglas Peters. After marrying Clifford, she relocated to Pune. Unfortunately, Peters passed away, leaving Achala alone and abandoned.

Death

After the passing of Peters, Achala found herself alone in Pune, struggling to handle daily tasks. Then, in September 2011, she slipped and fell in her kitchen, fracturing her leg. . After that, she was diagnosed with multiple embolisms in her brain. This resulted in total paralysis and the loss of vision. In her final days, Achala looked unrecognisable, and after struggling in hospital for 3 months, she passed away on April 30, 2012. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar’s son-in-law, actor, who has no solo hit in 18 years, quit films; now runs Rs 110 crore company, he's...

Mumtaz slams Zeenat Aman for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'She should be the last person...'

Meet actress who made debut as child artist in superhit film, quit acting after just one film, now works as..

How to plan hybrid fund investments as per your risk appetite

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement