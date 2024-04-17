This actress, who became Bollywood's favourite mom, was abandoned by her son, died alone after she fell in...

Bollywood's famous mother and grandmother, Achala Sachdev, died alone after being abandoned by her son.

Bollywood actors have been bringing smiles to our faces for decades with their performances. Even though some of these actors are no longer with us, their memorable characters continue to be cherished by everyone.

Today, we will talk about the actress who featured in more than 250 films in her career and became Bollywood's famous mother and grandmother but died alone after being abandoned by her family, Achala Sachdev.

Early life

Born on May 3, 1920, in Peshawar, Achala hailed from a Punjabi family. She was the youngest of the four sisters. At a very young age, Achala and her sisters suffered a huge loss from their father's demise.

Career

To help her family, Achala started working at a young age and became a radio announcer at All India Radio (AIR) Lahore. After the partition, her family moved from Peshawar to Delhi. Once settled in Delhi, Achala resumed her work at AIR Delhi. During her time at AIR, she interviewed film personalities and even made a few brief appearances in films.

In 1950, Achala got an opportunity to portray Dev Anand's sister in the film Dilruba, which became a success and opened doors for her in Bollywood. Following the success of Dilruba, Achala became a popular choice to portray on-screen mothers and sisters in the industry. Her performances in films like Sangam, Footpath, Dil Ek Mandir, and Miss Mary were highly acclaimed.

Achala's last film was Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), in which she portrayed the grandmother of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan's characters.

Personal life

Achala Sachdev was married twice, her first husband, Gyan Sachdev, was a director, and they had a son named Jothin Sachdev. However, after a few years of marriage, Achala and Gyan separated, and their son Jothin moved to the US. Following her divorce from Gyan, Achala married Clifford Douglas Peters. After marrying Clifford, she relocated to Pune. Unfortunately, Peters passed away, leaving Achala alone and abandoned.

Death

After the passing of Peters, Achala found herself alone in Pune, struggling to handle daily tasks. Then, in September 2011, she slipped and fell in her kitchen, fracturing her leg. . After that, she was diagnosed with multiple embolisms in her brain. This resulted in total paralysis and the loss of vision. In her final days, Achala looked unrecognisable, and after struggling in hospital for 3 months, she passed away on April 30, 2012.