Aayush Sharma talks about wife Arpita Khan getting trolled for being 'overweight, dark' in throwback video - Watch

Aayush Sharma tied the knot with Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan in November 2014. The couple is proud parents to two children - a seven-year-old son named Ahil, and a three-year-old daughter named Ayat.

A video from October 2022, which is shared on the social media platform Reddit, is going viral across the internet in which the actor is seen talking about his wife being constantly targeted online for her body weight and skin colour. Aayush stated in the clip that Arpita is proud of who she is and even he is proud of her.

The actor, who made his debut with Loveyatri in 2018, said in the video, "My wife is constantly trolled for being overweight. She is a constant target, that being a celebrity she shouldn’t be so fat, and she should dress a certain way. And she is dark in colour. Every time her picture comes, people are quick to remind her that she is dark in colour. Today, beauty is no longer internal, no one wants to know how beautiful you are as a human being, but people want to see you beautiful externally."

"But I am proud of my wife because she is comfortable in her own skin. She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me, ‘I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing to be a celebrity. I am never going to be in front of the camera, so I am going to be who I am, I am going to live my life the way I am going to live my life'", Salman's brother-in-law concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aayush recently released the action-packed trailer of his next film Ruslaan in which he shares screen space with the model Sushrii Mishraa who is making her acting debut with the Katyayan Shivpuri directorial.



