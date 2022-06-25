Aaradhya Bachchan reacts to dad Abhishek Bachchan's performance at IIFA 2022

IIFA/Instagram

On June 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM on Colors TV, IIFA 2022 is scheduled to telecast. Actor Abhishek Bachchan can be seen dancing to the song Macha Macha Re from his film Dasvi in a promo video posted on IIFA's Instagram account. During the performance, Abhishek's wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan could be seen supporting him.

While Abhishek is shown performing in the video, Aishwarya applauds him and yells, "You rock this baby!" Later, Abhishek blows a kiss her way. During Abhishek's performance, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, who were seated, also danced. Later, he exits the stage and continues to perform close to Aishwarya and Aaradhya's seats. Aaradhya responds, "It was very very good," when Maniesh Paul questions her about Abhishek's performance.

For the unversed, Dasvi, a movie starring Abhishek Bachchan, has been out for more than two months, but its influence on people's lives is still felt today. Abhishek portrayed a politician in the movie who took and passed his class 10 exam in his 40s. It was revealed in April that numerous inmates of the Agra Central Jail, where the movie was filmed, had been motivated by it to take their exams. Twelve prisoners have now been found to have completed the Class 10 exams administered by the UP Board with flying colours. While 9 of the prisoners passed the 10th-grade exam, 3 passed the intermediate 12th-grade test.

Commending their wonderful achievement, lead star Abhishek Bachchan said, “It feels wonderful when you see the positive effect a film you’ve been a part of make in real life. Credit has to go to the students and to my director, Tushar. His belief in the film and the story he wanted to tell. This news is bigger than any award or accolade we as a team could have received”.