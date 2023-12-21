Aamir Khan was keen to work with Dilip Kumar in this blockbuster, director replaced him with...

Aamir Khan was keen to work with acting legends Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar, but the director replaced him.

Bollywood perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is known for being calculative in selecting films. His movies are considered sure-shot hits, safe bets at the box office, except for the last two films (read: Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha). Makers wish Aamir Khan would headline, and produce their films.

In all these years, we have heard how Aamir Khan has refused movies such as Darr, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sanju, and other films. But, here's an instance when Aamir was keen to work with a star director, in his big-budget, ensemble action drama; but the director replaced him with a debutant.

Aamir Khan wanted to work in...

Saudagar. Yes, the director Subhash Ghai, who has been captain of several blockbusters, replaced Aamir Khan with a newcomer. During the shoot of Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar-starrer, Saudagar, Aamir expressed his wish to share screen space with the veteran acting legends and to the role of Vasu. However, Subhash wasn't keen to take him, and he cast debutant Vivek Mushran as Dilip Kumar's on-screen grandson, Vasu. As TOI reported, Subhash wanted a new face, thus he went ahead with Vivek and took Manisha Koirala opposite him. Subhash Ghai said, "I was looking for a new face and he (Aamir) was already a star."

About Saudagar

The 1991 action drama took inspiration from iconic lovers Romeo and Juliet, but the film was about two best friends, who turned into sworn enemies due to misunderstanding. The movie also stars Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Dina Pathak and a cameo appearance by Jackie Shroff. With Saudagar, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar shared screenspace after Paigaam (1959). The movie was released with positive responses from critics and the masses, and it celebrated its silver jubilee at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1991.