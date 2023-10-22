Aamir Khan's luxurious Pali Hill apartments in Mumbai to be demolished due to this reason

Aamir Khan is reportedly planning to move to Chennai because his mother Zeenat Hussain is unwell and this is the reason why the actor will move to Chennai for few weeks.

Bollywood’s 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan is without doubt one of the most popular actors of the Hindi film industry and the actor has a huge fan following, courtesy of his stellar performances in several superhit films like Lagaan, Dil, Dangal, 3 Idiots, PK, etc. Aamir Khan is one of the richest actors in India and the actor lives a royal life. Aamir Khan owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s posh Pali Hill area. The actor owns apartments in the Bella Vista and Marina Apartments. However, it is now learnt that Aamir Khan has decided to demolish his home and redevelop it.

According to a report published in Money Control, the apartments will be demolished in order to make space for fresh developments. The report added that a real estate firm named Atmosphere Realty has been hired for this purpose. Sources said that Aamir Khan is highly interested in this project.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is reportedly planning to move to Chennai because his mother Zeenat Hussain is unwell and this is the reason why the actor will move to Chennai for few weeks. It is learnt that Zeenat Hussain is admitted to a private hospital in Chennai and Aamir Khan will live in a hotel near the hospital.

Talking about the personal life of the superstar, he got married twice. Aamir Khan tied the knot with his first wife, Reena Dutta on April 18, 1986 and have two children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena parted ways after 16 years and then Aamir got married for the second marriage to Kiran Rao in 2015. Aamir and Kiran are proud parents of a son named Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran, however, got separated in 2021 after remaining together for around 16 years.